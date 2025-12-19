Kings' Anton Forsberg: Sharp in win over Bolts
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Forsberg made 31 saves in a 2-1 win over the Lightning on Thursday.
Forsberg is the man in the blue paint this week with Darcy Kuemper sidelined with an upper-body injury. He made 26 saves Wednesday night in a 3-2 loss to the Panthers. The Bolts put one power-play goal past him; it came on a rebound on a low-slot scramble. Forsberg is 5-4-3 with one shutout, 2.69 GAA and .901 save percentage in 2025-26. The win snapped the Kings' four-game losing streak (0-2-2).
