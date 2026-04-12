Forsberg made 27 saves in a 1-0 win over the Oilers on Saturday.

It was his third shutout of the season. Forsberg is 4-0-0 with an 0.97 goals-against average and .963 save percentage in his past four starts, and he has the Kings one point ahead of the Predators for the second wild card in the Western Conference. Expect the Kings to keep Forsberg in their blue paint as much as reasonably possible based on this recent success. The team has three games left.