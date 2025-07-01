Forsberg inked a two-year, $4.5 million contract with Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Forsberg will enter training camp with a shot at unseating Pheonix Copley as the No. 2 option behind Darcy Kuemper. With the Senators last season, the 32-year-old Forsberg played in 30 games, posting an 11-12-3 record, career-best 2.72 GAA and three shutouts. Forsberg should see similar usage in 2025-26, limiting his fantasy value as long as Kuemper stays healthy.