Kings' Anton Forsberg: Signs two-year pact
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Forsberg inked a two-year, $4.5 million contract with Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Forsberg will enter training camp with a shot at unseating Pheonix Copley as the No. 2 option behind Darcy Kuemper. With the Senators last season, the 32-year-old Forsberg played in 30 games, posting an 11-12-3 record, career-best 2.72 GAA and three shutouts. Forsberg should see similar usage in 2025-26, limiting his fantasy value as long as Kuemper stays healthy.
