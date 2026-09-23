Forsberg is slated to start on the road against Anaheim for Wednesday's preseason tilt, per Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider.

Forsberg had a 16-12-5 record, 2.57 GAA and .909 save percentage in 36 regular-season appearances with the Kings in 2025-26. Although Forsberg is set to open the 2026-27 campaign as LA's backup goaltender, there might be an opportunity for him to expand his role if Darcy Kuemper doesn't rebound after his rough 2025-26 campaign. At the least, Forsberg is expected to see a significantly larger share of the workload than a typical No. 2 goaltender.