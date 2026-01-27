default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Forsberg is expected to be between the road pipes against the Red Wings on Tuesday, Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider reports.

Forsberg is 2-0-1 and has turned aside a combined 81 of 87 shots (.931 save percentage) over his previous three appearances. The veteran netminder will have a tough test against a Detroit team that is 18-8-1 on home ice this season. However, Forsberg has an exceptional track record against the Red Wings during his career, registering a 3-0-1 record, 1.74 GAA and .939 save percentage over four outings.

More News