Kings' Anton Forsberg: Slated to start in Detroit
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Forsberg is expected to be between the road pipes against the Red Wings on Tuesday, Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider reports.
Forsberg is 2-0-1 and has turned aside a combined 81 of 87 shots (.931 save percentage) over his previous three appearances. The veteran netminder will have a tough test against a Detroit team that is 18-8-1 on home ice this season. However, Forsberg has an exceptional track record against the Red Wings during his career, registering a 3-0-1 record, 1.74 GAA and .939 save percentage over four outings.
