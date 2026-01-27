Forsberg is expected to be between the road pipes against the Red Wings on Tuesday, Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider reports.

Forsberg is 2-0-1 and has turned aside a combined 81 of 87 shots (.931 save percentage) over his previous three appearances. The veteran netminder will have a tough test against a Detroit team that is 18-8-1 on home ice this season. However, Forsberg has an exceptional track record against the Red Wings during his career, registering a 3-0-1 record, 1.74 GAA and .939 save percentage over four outings.