Forsberg is expected to start Saturday's preseason contest against the Golden Knights.

Forsberg is expected to see a larger workload for the Kings after appearing in all four of the team's postseason games back in the spring. The 33-year-old backstop was efficient in 2025-26 with a 16-12-5 record, a 2.57 GAA, a .909 save percentage and three shutouts across 36 regular-season outings. He's set to serve in tandem with Darcy Kuemper for the second straight campaign, but the workload could vary month by month if either netminder runs into trouble in the regular season. However, Forsberg's anticipated start Saturday will give him the advantage to showcase his skills first this season against the runners-up for the 2025-26 Stanley Cup.