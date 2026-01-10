Forsberg is expected to defend the road net against Edmonton on Saturday, per Jared Shafran of LA Kings Insider.

Even though he made a relief appearance in Friday's 5-1 loss to Winnipeg, the Kings still plan to turn to Forsberg for the second half of the team's back-to-back. He has posted a 6-6-3 record this season with one shutout, a 2.64 GAA and a .901 save percentage across 16 appearances. Edmonton is tied for fourth in the league with 3.39 goals per game during the 2025-26 campaign.