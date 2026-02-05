Forsberg is expected to start on the road against Vegas on Thursday, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Forsberg has a 9-6-5 record, 2.50 GAA and .910 save percentage in 21 outings with the Kings in 2025-26. He stopped 31 of 34 shots en route to a 3-2 overtime loss to Carolina on Sunday. Vegas earned a 5-2 win over Vancouver on Wednesday, which ended the Golden Knights' five-game losing streak (0-3-2).