Forsberg will protect the road goal versus the Mammoth in Thursday's preseason game, Jared Shafran of LA Kings Insider reports.

Forsberg stopped 32 of 33 shots in his preseason debut versus Vegas on Sept. 23. The 32-year-old netminder will slot in as the Kings' backup goalie, but he shouldn't have to wait long for his first start of the season, as the Kings host the Avalanche on Tuesday and visit the Golden Knights on Wednesday to begin the regular season.