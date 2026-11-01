Forsberg stopped 28 of 31 shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres.

Forsberg couldn't prevent Tage Thompson's go-ahead power-play goal midway through the third period. The veteran netminder kept Los Angeles competitive after Buffalo controlled much of the early action, though the Kings ultimately suffered their fourth loss in five home games. Forsberg's fantasy value remains in the lower tiers, as inconsistent team results limit his reliability as a starting option. The fact that he's started in just six of the Kings' 13 games this season limits his upside as well and makes Forsberg a matchup-based alternative and not much else.