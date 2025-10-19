Forsberg stopped 36 of 40 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Forsberg dropped to 1-1-1 on the year. The 32-year-old was tagged for two goals by Jordan Staal in the first four minutes, but the Kings were able to claw back, only for Seth Jarvis to seal the Hurricanes' win in overtime. With 12 goals allowed on 100 shots over three games, Forsberg's performance has been poor behind a shakier-than-usual defense. The Swede will handle No. 1 duties between the pipes until Darcy Kuemper (lower body) returns. Kuemper's status for a five-game road trip that begins in St. Louis on Tuesday has yet to be announced, so Forsberg could be in for a busy week as the Sharks play five games in a span of eight days.