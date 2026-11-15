Forsberg allowed two goals on 23 shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Flames. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Forsberg didn't give up the decisive goal, but the Kings weren't able to pull even after giving up the empty-netter. That's the sixth consecutive regulation loss for Forsberg, who has generally played well despite the lack of positive results. He's 0-6-1 on the year with a 2.39 GAA and a .908 save percentage across eight appearances (seven starts). Until the wins start showing up for Forsberg, he'll have to share the crease with Darcy Kuemper. The Kings are heading on the road next week, beginning a five-game road trip in Boston on Tuesday.