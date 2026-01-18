Forsberg stopped 31 of 33 shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Goal support continues to be a problem -- the Kings have scored a total of eight goals over Forsberg's last four appearances. The 33-year-old netminder is 1-1-1 in that span with nine goals allowed on 88 shots. Forsberg is at a 7-6-4 record with a 2.60 GAA and a .903 save percentage over 18 appearances. The Kings' next game is Tuesday versus the Rangers, and it doesn't look like Darcy Kuemper has lost control of the No. 1 job yet despite some recent mediocre play, so expect Forsberg to remain in the backup role.