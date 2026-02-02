Forsberg stopped 31 of 34 shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Forsberg gave up the first two goals of the game, but the Kings picked him up with a pair of tallies 3:28 apart late in the third period. Sebastian Aho denied Forsberg the win at 1:25 of overtime. Despite the defeat, Forsberg hasn't lost in regulation in his last six outings, allowing just 10 goals on 153 shots in that span. For the season, the 33-year-old netminder has done pretty well with a 9-6-5 record, a 2.50 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 21 contests. He should get another start in a back-to-back before the Olympic break, as the Kings host the Kraken on Wednesday before visiting the Golden Knights on Thursday.