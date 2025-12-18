Forsberg made 25 saves in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Panthers.

The Kings gave the veteran netminder a 1-0 lead in the first period on a Joel Armia power-play tally, but Forsberg couldn't make it hold up. It was his first start since Darcy Kuemper (upper body) landed on IR but his third straight losing decision, as Forsberg has gone 0-2-1 in his last three outings while allowing nine goals on 81 shots. The Kings are likely to lean heavily on Forsberg while Kuemper is on the shelf, but if he struggles, Pheonix Copley has plenty of NHL experience as the No. 2 goalie.