Forsberg will start at home versus the Canucks on Saturday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Forsberg has won two of his last four starts, allowing nine goals on 88 shots over that span. The Canucks will be without Conor Garland (upper body), which weakens a mediocre offense. However, Vancouver has scored 22 goals over the last six games despite going 2-4-0 in that span.