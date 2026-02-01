Forsberg will be between the pipes for Sunday's road matchup against Carolina, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Forsberg will get the second half of the Kings' back-to-back after Darcy Kuemper played in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over Philadelphia. The 33-year-old Forsberg has a 9-6-4 record with a 2.48 GAA, a .910 save percentage and one shutout through 20 appearances this season. Carolina ranks fifth in the league with 3.41 goals per game in the 2025-26 campaign.