default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Forsberg will be between the pipes for Sunday's road matchup against Carolina, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Forsberg will get the second half of the Kings' back-to-back after Darcy Kuemper played in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over Philadelphia. The 33-year-old Forsberg has a 9-6-4 record with a 2.48 GAA, a .910 save percentage and one shutout through 20 appearances this season. Carolina ranks fifth in the league with 3.41 goals per game in the 2025-26 campaign.

More News