Forsberg will start Thursday's road game versus the Lightning.

Forsberg will start both halves of a back-to-back after allowed three goals on 28 shots versus the Panthers on Wednesday. The 33-year-old will get the nod on consecutive days, as the Kings appear reluctant to allow Pheonix Copley to see the net in this tough matchup. After Thursday, the Kings will be off until Monday's home game versus the Blue Jackets, which is the start of another back-to-back set.