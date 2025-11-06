Forsberg will start Thursday's home game against the Panthers, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.

Forsberg has started in just one of the Kings' last eight games, but he'll get the start against a Florida squad that has struggled early in the season, scoring just 2.54 goals per game, which is the fourth-worst mark in the league. Over four appearances this year, Forsberg has gone 2-1-1 with a 3.18 GAA and .894 save percentage.