Forsberg will draw Tuesday's home start against the Predators, per Alexander Legget of MayorsManor.com.

Forsberg is still searching for his first win of the 2026-27 season after coming up short in his most recent outing on Oct. 31. Overall, the 33-year-old netminder has an 0-4-1 record, a 2.51 GAA and a .902 save percentage across six appearances this season. Despite his lack of wins, he remains a decent spot start in deep fantasy leagues given his solid stats. He'll draw a decent matchup Tuesday against the Predators, who rank 18th in the NHL with 3.00 goals per game this season.