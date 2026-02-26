Forsberg stopped 19 of 24 shots in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Golden Knights. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

Forsberg allowed four of those goals in a span of 7:52 during the third period. The 33-year-old has given up 11 goals on 80 shots over his last three outings, going 0-2-1 in that span. For the season, he's at a 9-8-5 record with a 2.69 GAA and a .902 save percentage over 23 appearances. The Kings will likely turn to Darcy Kuemper for Thursday's home game versus the Oilers, but both goalies will need to be sharp as the Kings battle for a playoff spot down the stretch.