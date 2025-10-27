Forsberg stopped 22 of 23 shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Forsberg had his best outing of the season while playing in the second half of a back-to-back set. Connor Bedard had the lone goal against him at 7:04 of the first period, but Forsberg and the Kings' defense combined to keep things locked down from there. Through four outings, he is 2-1-1 with 13 goals allowed on 123 shots. He's had some bumpy moments to start the season, but with Darcy Kuemper healthy again, Forsberg should be able to settle into the backup role and produce numbers worthy of being a streaming option in fantasy. The Kings' next game is Tuesday in San Jose.