Forsberg stopped all three shots he faced in relief of Darcy Kuemper in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Jets.

Forsberg played the third period for his first action over five games in January. Darcy Kuemper has struggled since returning from an upper-body injury, but Forsberg's play wasn't all that special during Kuemper's absence. On the season, Forsberg is 6-6-3 with a 2.64 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 16 appearances. Both of the Kings' goalies are clear fades heading into Saturday's road matchup versus the Oilers.