Kopitar recorded an assist and blocked three shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Islanders.

This was Kopitar's 1,500th NHL regular-season game, making him the 25th player to reach that milestone. He's earned four helpers over his last six contests, but he's 21 games removed from his last goal. The 38-year-old center, who is retiring at the end of this year, could move up as high as 23rd on the NHL's games-played list if he appears in all 21 of the Kings' remaining contests. He has 25 points, 56 shots on net, 44 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating over 46 appearances in his farewell campaign.