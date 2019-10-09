Kings' Anze Kopitar: Adds helper

Kopitar recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Kopitar saved his contribution for the best moment, setting up Drew Doughty's power-play tally in overtime. The Slovenian center mustered 60 points in 81 points last season, down from 92 points in 2017-18. If all goes well, a 70-point campaign would feel like a good year for Kopitar, especially given the Kings' aging core.