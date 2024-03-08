Kopitar notched two assists, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.

Kopitar has three goals and eight helpers over his last 12 games. He hasn't gone multiple contests without a point since January, offering steady offense in his usual top-line role. The 36-year-old center is up to 53 points, 107 shots on net, 55 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 62 appearances. Kopitar's strong two-way play has helped the Kings bounce back from their midseason swoon to retake control of third place in the Pacific Division.