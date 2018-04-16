Kings' Anze Kopitar: Admirable effort in Game 3
Kopitar notched a goal and an assist Sunday in a Game 3 loss to the Golden Knights.
Kopitar contributed the primary apple on Alex Iafallo's goal to open the scoring and then lit the lamp for the first time in these playoffs with 2:04 left in the contest. Kings coach Jon Stevens commended the captain for his strong play in the post-game presser after Kopitar was held pointless coming in, but it won't matter all that much from a fantasy standpoint unless his team can find a way to overcome a 3-0 series deficit starting Tuesday in Los Angeles.
