Kings' Anze Kopitar: Assist in loss
Kopitar tallied a power-play assist in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Toronto.
The Kings' top center has 14 points in 15 games, five coming with the man advantage. Los Angeles may be a team in the middle of a rebuild and unlikely to win many games in 2019-20, but Kopitar will continue being a top-level fantasy option, even if his team loses more than it wins.
