Kings' Anze Kopitar: Assists in three straight outings
Kopitar registered a power-play assist, five shots on goal and three hits in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Ducks.
Kopitar has four helpers over his last three games -- all but one have come on the power play. For the season, the star center has 47 points (18 on the power play), 105 shots and 39 hits through 53 games. He continues to pace the Kings' offense and should land between 70 and 75 points by the end of the season, barring any slumps or injuries.
