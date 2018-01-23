Kings' Anze Kopitar: Assists in three straight

Kopitar notched a power-play assist during a 4-2 victory over the Rangers on Sunday.

The secondary tally gave Kopitar eight points in his last 10 games, and assists in three straight contests. The Slovenian's plus-17 is also tied for 14th best in the NHL, and his 21:56 of ice time is second among all forwards, only trailing Aleksander Barkov. Kopitar should continue to see scoring opportunities as his hefty ice time is showing no signs of slowing down, and his 48 points (18 goals, 30 assists) is already only four shy of his 2016-17 mark.