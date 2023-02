Kopitar scored a goal and an assist on one shot, helping the Kings to a 6-5 shootout win over the Coyotes on Saturday.

Kopitar gave the Kings a 2-1 lead, beating Karel Vejmelka on a breakaway. He would also add an assist on Matt Roy's goal. Kopitar has been red-hot as of late, scoring multiple points in back-to-back games and notching 10 points in his last five games. On the season, the Kings' captain has 17 goals and 48 points in 56 games.