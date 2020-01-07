Kopitar registered an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Kopitar had the secondary helper on Alex Iafallo's tally early in the first period. The Slovenian center is up to 38 points (15 goals, 23 assists) in 44 appearances this season. He's added 84 shots on goal, 16 PIM and a minus-2 rating.