Kopitar picked up two assists in a 4-2 win over the Coyotes on Saturday.

Kopitar's point streak now stands at seven games and nine points (three games, six assists). He's eighth overall in scoring (21 points in 17 games) and sixth overall in helpers (17). Kopitar is 33 and having the best offensive season of his career (1.31 points-per-game). If he can keep this pace up, he should get the 29 points he needs to hit 1,000 in his career before the playoffs begin.