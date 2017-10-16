Kings' Anze Kopitar: Brings scoring streak to four games

Kopitar recorded a goal, an assist, and finished with a plus-1 rating in Sunday's 3-2 win against the Islanders.

After putting together his least productive full season to date in 2016-17, scoring 12 goals and 52 points, Kopitar has kicked off the 2017-18 campaign in a big way, with four goals and eight points from his first five contests. Los Angeles' No. 1 pivot has already logged three multi-point games and is currently riding a four-game point streak that he'll look to extend Wednesday against Montreal.