Kopitar scored a goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Kopitar had gone five games without a goal before netting the game-winner Thursday. He's had at least four game-winning goals in each of the last four seasons. The 35-year-old center is up to 26 tallies, 63 points, 142 shots on net, 76 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating in 69 appearances.