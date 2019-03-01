Kings' Anze Kopitar: Carries offense despite loss
Kopitar scored twice and added an assist on the power play in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.
The Slovenian center did all he could to help his team, but they couldn't hold two separate leads in the contest. Kopitar skated in 14 games in February, registering five goals and 13 points but also a minus-9 rating for the Pacific Division's cellar dwellers. Simply put, the captain can't do it all by himself, but he showed Thursday that he can try.
