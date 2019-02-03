Kings' Anze Kopitar: Carries offense in loss
Kopitar scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the islanders.
The 31-year-old appears to be back in form, racking up two goals and five points in his last three games and recording 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) in his last 21. The Kings have begun trading off assets, but while Kopitar still appears to have plenty left in the tank that could help a Stanley Cup contender, he likely isn't going anywhere unless the front office can find a taker for his contract, which has an onerous five years and $41 million left on it after this season.
