Kopitar produced an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Kopitar set up Alex Iafallo's goal at 3:23 of the second period, which ended up being the game-winner. The 33-year-old Kopitar has five assists in his last seven games, which is almost a slow pace for the star center. Overall, he's racked up 42 points (eight goals, 34 helpers), 91 shots on net and a minus-2 rating in 40 outings.