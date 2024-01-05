Kopitar managed an assist in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Red Wings.
A lineup shuffle saw Kopitar and Quinton Byfield joined by Trevor Moore instead of Adrian Kempe on the top line. The change didn't impact Kopitar much, as he earned his 16th point over the last 15 contests. The 36-year-old center is cruising yet again with 14 goals, 21 helpers, 70 shots on net, 29 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating through 35 appearances this season.
