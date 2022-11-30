Kopitar scored a goal on four shots, added an assist and went plus-4 in Tuesday's 9-8 overtime loss to the Kraken.

The Kings' top line was the team's best one in this contest, but it still wasn't enough. Kopitar's goal 16 seconds into the game after a Kraken turnover set the tone for what was a chaotic, back-and-forth, and he also set up a Gabriel Vilardi goal in the second period just after a power play expired. Kopitar finished November with three goals, six helpers and 30 shots in 14 contests. He's at five tallies, 14 assists, 49 shots on net, 33 blocked shots, 23 hits and an even plus-minus rating in 25 appearances this season.