Kings' Anze Kopitar: Continues to shine

Kopitar was dominant in Tuesday night's 4-3 overtime road win against the Ducks, fashioning his team's first goal as well as a power-play assist.

This is yet another example of the Yugoslavian fitting the bill as team captain. Kopitar is in the midst of a six-game point streak, adding two goals and six assists -- including four on the power play -- over that span. If this guy is on your fantasy bench, we're going to assume your pool runs on the shallow side.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories