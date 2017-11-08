Kings' Anze Kopitar: Continues to shine

Kopitar was dominant in Tuesday night's 4-3 overtime road win against the Ducks, fashioning his team's first goal as well as a power-play assist.

This is yet another example of the Yugoslavian fitting the bill as team captain. Kopitar is in the midst of a six-game point streak, adding two goals and six assists -- including four on the power play -- over that span. If this guy is on your fantasy bench, we're going to assume your pool runs on the shallow side.