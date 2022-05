Kopitar provided an assist, four shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Oilers in Game 5.

Kopitar set up the first of Adrian Kempe's two goals in the game. The 34-year-old Kopitar hasn't had a lot of consistency, getting on the scoresheet in just two of five playoff contests so far this year. He's at three points, 20 shots on net, 11 hits and a minus-3 rating in his usual top-line role.