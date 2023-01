Kopitar managed a power-play assist in Monday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

Kopitar stretched his point streak to four games (one goal, three assists). This was his first power-play point since Dec. 20. Through 44 contests, Kopitar has a solid 33 points (eight on the power play), 86 shots on net, 52 blocked shots, 45 hits and a minus-1 rating. The 35-year-old has seen drops in power-play production and shot volume, but everything else is more or less in line with recent years.