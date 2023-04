Kopitar notched three assists, five shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Kopitar had a hand in each of the Kings' goals in the contest. The 35-year-old has six points, including three on the power play, over his last four games. For the season, the star center is up to 27 tallies, 45 helpers, 166 shots on net, 85 blocked shots, 67 hits and a plus-20 rating through 80 appearances. This is the first time in five years he's topped the 70-point mark.