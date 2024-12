Kopitar chipped in two assists in a 5-1 triumph over the Rangers on Saturday.

In Saturday's game, Kopitar had a hand in goals by Alex Turcotte and Adrian Kempe. The 37-year-old Kopitar has been held off the scoresheet once in his last six outings, amassing one goal and six helpers during that stretch. He has eight goals and 34 points through 30 appearances this season.