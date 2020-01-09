Kings' Anze Kopitar: Converts lone goal in loss
Kopitar scored a goal on two shots and added two blocked shots in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Stars.
Kopitar tallied at 2:01 of the first period, but that was all the support the Kings could muster for Jonathan Quick. It's been a good run for Kopitar lately -- he has two goals and five helpers over his last seven contests. For the year, he's at 39 points (16 tallies, 23 helpers) and 86 shots on goal in 45 games.
