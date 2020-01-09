Play

Kopitar scored a goal on two shots and added two blocked shots in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Stars.

Kopitar tallied at 2:01 of the first period, but that was all the support the Kings could muster for Jonathan Quick. It's been a good run for Kopitar lately -- he has two goals and five helpers over his last seven contests. For the year, he's at 39 points (16 tallies, 23 helpers) and 86 shots on goal in 45 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories