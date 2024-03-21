Kopitar scored a goal, added a power-play assist and logged 10 PIM in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Wild.

Kopitar's first-period helper was the 1,200th point of his career, a mark he achieved in Game No. 1,361. The mild-mannered center was then given a 10-minute misconduct when his line brawled with the Wild's fourth line late in the third period. Kopitar reached the 60-point mark for the third year in a row and the 15th time in his career -- he's at 23 goals, 37 helpers, 115 shots on net an a plus-11 rating through 69 outings this season. He's posted multiple points in three of his last four games.