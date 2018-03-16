Kings' Anze Kopitar: Crushes Red Wings with four-point night
Kopitar scored his 29th goal of the season and added three assists in Thursday's win over the Red Wings.
Los Angeles handed Detroit its eighth straight loss and Kopitar factored in on all four goals. The first-line center is sporting a six-game point streak and has exploded for 15 points (four goals) in his last nine games. The veteran has reached 80 points for just the second time in his NHL career and has put himself in the Hart Trophy discussion.
