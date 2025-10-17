Kopitar is considered week-to-week due to a foot injury, the team announced Friday.

Kopitar, who missed Wednesday's practice, was regarded as a game-time decision Thursday versus Pittsburgh, but it seems the injury is worse than initially thought. Given Kopitar's new timetable, he'll likely miss at least the Kings' next three games -- Saturday versus Columbus, Tuesday in St. Louis and next Thursday in Dallas. Phillip Danault is projected to serve on the first line during Kopitar's absence.