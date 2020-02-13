Kopitar registered two assists in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Kopitar had a hand in the Kings' first and last tallies of the game, setting up Tyler Toffoli in the second period and Sean Walker's empty-netter in the third. The center had gone four games without a point, and his goal drought stretched to nine outings. The 32-year-old is at 49 points, 115 shots and a minus-5 rating in 58 appearances.